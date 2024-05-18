WTB: AMD FX-8350, 8370, 9370, or 9590

Just as a PSA, those 9000s are like space heaters...might be best to keep away.
And if you dong find anything here over on fleabay you can find 8320s for like 30 bucks where an 8350 is more than twice that. 8320 is just a few ticks slower...that is what I did on the last fx upgrade I did for my dad's shopping and emailing computer.
Solution may be had, we'll see how it works out. I'm also keeping an eye on no reserve ebay auctions at the moment but the buy it now/best offer stuff on the 8320s have seemed like my most cost efficient option for immediate grab if I'm not patient.