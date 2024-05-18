WTB: AMD FX-8350, 8370, 9370, or 9590

Looking to put as close to modern of a processer as this old 990fx board can hold. Let me what the best you can do shipped to 75959.
 
Just as a PSA, those 9000s are like space heaters...might be best to keep away.

And if you dong find anything here over on fleabay you can find 8320s for like 30 bucks where an 8350 is more than twice that. 8320 is just a few ticks slower...that is what I did on the last fx upgrade I did for my dad's shopping and emailing computer.
 
Thanks for the heads up. It's getting a h100i cooler tossed on it, I know it handled the 8350 good when I had one but I still referred to it as a space heater. Can't remember what OC I had on it.
 
I’ll second suggestions to snag an FX-8320, and suggest an 8320e could be a steal at the right price. Even an OEM FX-8300 might do the trick.
 
Solution may be had, we'll see how it works out. I'm also keeping an eye on no reserve ebay auctions at the moment but the buy it now/best offer stuff on the 8320s have seemed like my most cost efficient option for immediate grab if I'm not patient.
 
