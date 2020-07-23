WTB: AMD FX-8310 or FX-8370 or FX-8320E or FX-8370E ...Or even the FX-9590??

Aegir

Aegir

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
149
I'm hoping you can offer it for a better deal than what I'm seeing on that auction website.
If you've got one, it'll be going into a sweet custom case server, so don't worry about it collecting dust.

Message me what you've got and how much you want for it and we can discuss the deal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top