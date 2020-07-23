WTB: AMD FX-8310 or FX-8370 or FX-8320E or FX-8370E ...Or even the FX-9590??

Aegir
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 149
I'm hoping you can offer it for a better deal than what I'm seeing on that auction website.
If you've got one, it'll be going into a sweet custom case server, so don't worry about it collecting dust.
Message me what you've got and how much you want for it and we can discuss the deal.
If you've got one, it'll be going into a sweet custom case server, so don't worry about it collecting dust.
Message me what you've got and how much you want for it and we can discuss the deal.