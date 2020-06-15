WTB AMD adapters for Hyper 212 EVO, and H100i aio or complete AIO

N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,837
Picking up a new AMD 570 MB, not going to do any OC but like to have a competent cooler. I have both an older Hyper 212 EVO and a H100i sitting on a shelf and would like to buy a the adapters from anyone here that bought those coolers for Intel and is willing to sell the AMD parts.
Hard part for me: Do I just need the adapters or do I need an associated screw kit, MB plate, etc. ? Thanks, I have great HEAT, make up my mind fast, and pay quick. I use PPal G&S and like to deal with people with good HEAT.
I would buy a complete AIO with all AM4 adapters, good brand from someone with good HEAT, max $100.00 shipped PPal G&S. Don't care about looks, don't care about RGB, but looking for something that is complete and hasn't been running non stop for years.
 
Last edited:
G

GreenOrbs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2017
Messages
447
On the 212 evo, there should be 2 sides to the MB plate (you flip it one way for intel the other for AM4). The bracket is the same you open it to one position for AMD and the other for Intel. AMD has had the same mounting spacing for a while now so 2 years should still be compatible.
 
D

doubletake

Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2013
Messages
616
Wait so do you simply not have the AMD hardware that came with the H100i? Because you don't need anything extra for AM4 on it. The AMD mounting hardware that it's come with since release is directly compatible with the stoc retention hardware on AM4 boards. All it is is a magnetic bracket that goes over the block, plus two rectangular hooks that attack to that bracket with 2 thumbscrews that then latch onto the plastic AMD lugs. My old H80i worked perfectly like that when I tested it on my current x570 system.
 
N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,837
Mi
GreenOrbs said:
On the 212 evo, there should be 2 sides to the MB plate (you flip it one way for intel the other for AM4). The bracket is the same you open it to one position for AMD and the other for Intel. AMD has had the same mounting spacing for a while now so 2 years should still be compatible.
Click to expand...
MIne must be ancient. I actually opened it and RTFM. Only lists Intel and Intel LGA brackets. Definitely need an adapter.
 
N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,837
doubletake said:
Wait so do you simply not have the AMD hardware that came with the H100i? Because you don't need anything extra for AM4 on it. The AMD mounting hardware that it's come with since release is directly compatible with the stoc retention hardware on AM4 boards. All it is is a magnetic bracket that goes over the block, plus two rectangular hooks that attack to that bracket with 2 thumbscrews that then latch onto the plastic AMD lugs. My old H80i worked perfectly like that when I tested it on my current x570 system.
Click to expand...
ne must be ancient. I actually opened it and RTFM. Only lists Intel and Intel LGA brackets. Definitely need an adapter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top