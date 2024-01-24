WTB: AMD 5600(x) or 5800(x) CPU

Just looking for one of the following:

AMD 5600 or 5800, x variant is ok also.

Spicing up an old am4 one last time for the kids to game on.

Do you have something sitting in a drawer? I have heat for reference 100% going back more than 15 years.

Hopefully someone has something cheap. Thanks guys and gals.
 
