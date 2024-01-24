WTB: AMD 5600/x or 5700/x CPU

Dreamerbydesign
Got it... thought I had it.
##Update##
Looking for one of these again. I believe the last deal fell through
AMD 5600, 5600x, 5700, 5700x really doesn't matter as long as it is cheap. I can get a 5600 new off Amazon for 120 shipped.
Anyone have anything laying around? I am looking to spice up the kids gaming computer one last time on AM4, and I am not willing to spend the money on a 5800x3d.
I have plenty of head going back 15+ years, 100% feedback
