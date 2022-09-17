WTB: AMD 2990WX and ASRock X399 Fatality Gaming

S

Smoblikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2020
Messages
444
Hello, putting some feelers out there to see if anybody has a couple parts ive been looking for. I am hoping to find a good deal on a Threadripper 2990WX and this board:

https://www.newegg.com/asrock-fatal1ty-x399-professional-gaming/p/N82E16813157784R

Im not really in any particular rush, been looking for a good 2990 for a couple years now, these are just upgrades for a system thats probobly already more powerful than it needs to be. I assume nobody wants to downgrade their systems, but if it helps out the price, I can offer my current Threadripper 1950X and ASRock X399 Taichi as part of the deal:

https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x399-taichi/p/N82E16813157785

PM me if youre interested in selling/trading, my heatware is available under the same username that I use here.

Thank you,
Smoblikat
 
Would you be interested in buying an Asus Prime TRX40-Pro S and an 3970x? I know its an even newer generation that what youre looking for but I figure I'd throw it in. Can come with 8x32GB DDR4-3600 Ripjaws if RAM is needed.
 
enzolt said:
Would you be interested in buying an Asus Prime TRX40-Pro S and an 3970x? I know its an even newer generation that what youre looking for but I figure I'd throw it in. Can come with 8x32GB DDR4-3600 Ripjaws if RAM is needed.
I wouldnt be opposed to a 3970X as I am looking to move from 16C/32T up to 32C/64T, but the cost is more important than maximum performance, and I would need a board with 4 functionally usable PCIe X16 lanes for the 4 GPUs I run. The cost of a 3rd gen board with the appropriate PCIe config costs about as much as a 2990WX would on ebay, I believe I will continue looking for 2nd gen stuff, but I appreciate the offer.
 
