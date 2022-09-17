WTB: AMD 2990WX and ASRock X399 Fatality Gaming

Hello, putting some feelers out there to see if anybody has a couple parts ive been looking for. I am hoping to find a good deal on a Threadripper 2990WX and this board:
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-fatal1ty-x399-professional-gaming/p/N82E16813157784R
Im not really in any particular rush, been looking for a good 2990 for a couple years now, these are just upgrades for a system thats probobly already more powerful than it needs to be. I assume nobody wants to downgrade their systems, but if it helps out the price, I can offer my current Threadripper 1950X and ASRock X399 Taichi as part of the deal:
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-x399-taichi/p/N82E16813157785
PM me if youre interested in selling/trading, my heatware is available under the same username that I use here.
Thank you,
Smoblikat
