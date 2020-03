Need to buy a good hsf for am4 (Ryzen 2600) looking for something 6+ pipes tower or downdraft is fine. Needs not to be one of the direct contact models with the exposed heat pipes on bottom. Lapped or not is fine. Had planned on using my thermalright u120 but they want to rape me on the mount and won’t sell the top plate I prefer. (They want 45$ for a mount and that’s insane)