[WTB] AM4 CPU Waterblock (EK, XSPC, Heatkiller, Ect) or Intel Waterblock (EK Supremacy EVO)

A

[AK]Zip

Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2004
Messages
992
Looking for a CPU water block. I prefer full copper or copper base with Acetal top.

I will consider a few different brands as long as it comes with AM4 mounting hardware. I am also willing to consider an Intel EK Supramacy EVO block as I have an AM4 bracket already laying around.

Send me a PM with what you have. I am happy to pay via PayPal (I am confirmed & verified).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top