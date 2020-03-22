[WTB] AM4 CPU Waterblock (EK, XSPC, Heatkiller, Ect) or Intel Waterblock (EK Supremacy EVO)

Looking for a CPU water block. I prefer full copper or copper base with Acetal top.
I will consider a few different brands as long as it comes with AM4 mounting hardware. I am also willing to consider an Intel EK Supramacy EVO block as I have an AM4 bracket already laying around.
Send me a PM with what you have. I am happy to pay via PayPal (I am confirmed & verified).
I will consider a few different brands as long as it comes with AM4 mounting hardware. I am also willing to consider an Intel EK Supramacy EVO block as I have an AM4 bracket already laying around.
Send me a PM with what you have. I am happy to pay via PayPal (I am confirmed & verified).