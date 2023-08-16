WTB: AM3+ Motherboard for an AMD fx8320

Hello All,
I gave my step-dad most of my old computer items and he did an amazing job putting PC's together for my nieces and nephews. Some of you sold me some parts that helped, and I really appreciate everyone that contributed.

He wants to put together one of the old AMD FX 8320s. He just about has everything else except for a AM3+ motherboard.

Anyone have a AM3+ motherboard laying around?

