[WTB][Adapter] GPIB to USB > Tektronix scope

kittmaster

Dec 27, 2004
I have an older 2 channel scope and been looking for a GPIB (IEE488) to USB adapter. Even with the old hardware, they seem to be ungodly expensive.

Anyone have something like this they want to unload?

It is for my personal use and try to find someting that works but isn't crazy dollars.

Thanks,
Chris
 
