WTB: A bunch of odds and ends...

Looking for a few things for now; may need to stagger all these out, so they're ranked in order numerically from most to least important, but may end up purchasing based on offers received.



1.) mSATA drive, 512GB; will entertain a 1TB if anyone actually has one for sale for a reasonable price. OEM Samsung PMxxx would work.

2.) DDR4 sodimm(s): Looking for the least expensive of the following: 1x8GB, 1x16GB (brand and speed not an issue, OEM pulls acceptable)

3.) 2x WD RED 4TB drive with no bad sectors, good SMART data....warranty/receipt a plus but not required. (Gonna be cold reserves for my NAS setups; looking for 2 minimum, 4 max)

4.) ASUS PCE-AC68 or PCE-AC88; 1x, either or.

5.) ASUS RT-AC5300, RT-AC3200, or RT-AC3100; 1x, any one of these would work.

6.) USB 3.0 or 3.1 hub, 4+ port. (Show me what you got!)



I'm also looking for an 8-24 port managed gigabit switch (L3 a plus, don't need PoE) but not sure what to actually ask for here, so if you've got something like this laying around, feel free to let me know! Downsized from a Cisco 3750G-24PS a few years back, but have moved and need something....



Happy Trading!