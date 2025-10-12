WTB - 9th gen intel, 9600k, 9700k, 9900k

Azzkiker
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2012
- Messages
- 505
Looking for a lightly used, not overclocked 9th gen Intel CPU to lightly upgrade from an 8600k without changing out the mobo. Has to have iGPU (non -F model). I would prefer a 9700k.
LMK what you got. I want to do this while I have the thing on my desk for my mother's Win 11 upgrade, I'll pay for expedited shipping... as in I want it tomorrow!
LMK what you got. I want to do this while I have the thing on my desk for my mother's Win 11 upgrade, I'll pay for expedited shipping... as in I want it tomorrow!