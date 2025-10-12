  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB - 9th gen intel, 9600k, 9700k, 9900k

Azzkiker

Azzkiker

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Apr 4, 2012
Messages
505
Looking for a lightly used, not overclocked 9th gen Intel CPU to lightly upgrade from an 8600k without changing out the mobo. Has to have iGPU (non -F model). I would prefer a 9700k.

LMK what you got. I want to do this while I have the thing on my desk for my mother's Win 11 upgrade, I'll pay for expedited shipping... as in I want it tomorrow! :D
 
