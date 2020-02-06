WTB: 8GB DDR4 SODIMMs

I am looking to buy some 8GB DDR4 SODIMMs to finish out some machines I am working on. Hoping to spend $15/module but I could bump that up for the right part. I need at least four of these, maybe more.
EDIT: Found a router on eBay. $33 shipped for a refurb. I am also in need of a second ASUS router to get some better coverage upstairs. I've got a budget of $40 for this, as I've bought a few of these around this price point over the years.
Payment via PayPal or Cash App.
Heatware: NobleX13 (213-0-0)
EDIT: Found a router on eBay. $33 shipped for a refurb. I am also in need of a second ASUS router to get some better coverage upstairs. I've got a budget of $40 for this, as I've bought a few of these around this price point over the years.
Payment via PayPal or Cash App.
Heatware: NobleX13 (213-0-0)
Last edited: