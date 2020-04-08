WTB: 8700 or 6700, K variety not a must

Have a few projects that could use a CPU update. A variant of either CPU would work or another similar CPU in the same family (Xeon, etc.) of either. Looking for at minimum 4C/8T. OEM is fine as long as it works. Delidded CPUs are a negative in my eyes so if you've got an especially perfect liquid metal application method that you expect to get paid extra for then I'm not your guy.



Heat in sig. Shipping to South Florida. No/low heat will be expected to ship first.