WTB 8700/K ITX Combo

Looking to replace the core of my VR machine. The 1700X is not performing as well as I'd hoped in the titles I like.
Specifically need CPU and mobo. If you're including RAM I'll buy if I like it, but it's not required.
K is optional. Prefer mobo with WiFi but will go without for the right price. Whaddya got? =)
