WTB: 6800 XT

Looking for a 6800 XT or equivalent - local preferred but will do shipping if the price is right. Local is 11901, no NYC area please.

Payment is cash if local or PayPal. Heatware
 
Do you have a approx budget? What the method of payment? I think I close to everything, even have the Monitor and a box to ship it in.
LMK.
 
I don't know if this is coincidental, but I have pretty much the components you want, except no m.2 drive and my TUF Plus WIFI only, not Pro.

I have the case you specified as well. The thing is, though, the case may be a little expensive to ship. But if you want the combo, I can let it go. Price can be negotiable. LMK.
 
pm
 
Got a brand new and sealed:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
64GB (2pk of 2x16GB) G.Skill FlareX5 DDR5-6000 CL30

It's been sitting around and I lost interested in it.

$450 shipped
 
That's out of my price range, thanks though
 
Have you kept an eye on slickdeals? WD 850x for $90, B&H photo, WD site, or Newegg (currently on back order if you must have that one) other brands though all in the $100 range or less, chances are that's as cheap as you're going to get for 2TB for the time being.
 
