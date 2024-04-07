WTB: 64GB or 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
thx. just a little over my budge. it's an RGB set so I understand it's worth more. but I don't need that kinda fancy stuffs.
$30~$40 for 2x16GB, and $60~$80 for 64GB. you got any that fit my budge?How much you looking to spend
I would reach out to the OP with what you're looking for--you never know--can't hurt to ask.thx. just a little over my budge. it's an RGB set so I understand it's worth more. but I don't need that kinda fancy stuffs.
already sent pm couple days ago. have not received any respond back yet.I would reach out to the OP with what you're looking for--you never know--can't hurt to ask.
good find. thx for letting me know. I might consider this if I can't find othersNot the speed, but definitely the price for 32GB:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-crucial-pcie-internal-ssd-500gb-and-ddr4-2600-2x-16gb.2034385/