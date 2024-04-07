WTB: 64GB or 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200

stevexyz

Jan 7, 2010
Building a workstation (no gaming). so no need for anything fancy. just functional and cheap:) pls let me know what you have. thx!
Local: Sacramento, CA. Or shipping zip 95831.
 
stevexyz said:
thx. just a little over my budge. it's an RGB set so I understand it's worth more. but I don't need that kinda fancy stuffs. :p
I would reach out to the OP with what you're looking for--you never know--can't hurt to ask.
 
