WTB: 5600x , ATX mobo and RAM OR Comparable Intel setup (performance wise)

LGabrielPhoto
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2006
- Messages
- 3,220
Hi!
Looking for those 3 parts. No mATX mobos please.
Let me know what you got.
Looking for those 3 parts. No mATX mobos please.
Let me know what you got.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
I have been debating replacing my 5600x system with something in a smaller form-factor. I believe it meets all of your listed criteria. I am open to offers.
View attachment 585936