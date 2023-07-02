WTB: 5600X/6800 XT PC Build/Parts, 27in 1440P Monitor

Looking to replace my ancient 1st gen i5. Fairly tight budget but negotiable.
On the off chance you have a full PC build with something similar to what's listed below locally or if you have individual parts, I’m interested. Cases and monitors local only. Local is 11901, no NYC area please.
CPU: 5600X or comparable
MB: B550/X570 - B550 Aorus Pro or X570 Aorus Elite, but open to others
GPU: 6800 XT or equivalent
RAM: 32GB (2x16 or 4x8, prefer it to be Dual Rank) - 3600 CL18 or better
SSD: 2TB Gen4 NVME preferred but flexible
Case: Lancool 216 or comparable
PSU: 650-850W modular
Monitor: 27in 1440P - 120HZ+ FreeSync
If you have an AM5 7600 build for cheap, or anything comparable in performance to the above I’ll consider it if the price is right.
