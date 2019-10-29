WTB: 4x32GB DDR4 memory/RTX 3090 + Selling bunch of random stuff.

My Heat - Heatware
Everything from a non smoking home. Paypal F&F payment only atm, my heat speaks for itself.
Looking to Purchase-------
WTB RTX 3090 -
Lemme know what you have, would highly prefer one with the mempads replaced. Prefer air, but AIO and waterblocked is not a hard no, depends on price.
WTB 128GB (4x32GB) ddr4 desktop memory -
3600mhz is ideal. Message me what you got, white ram would be amazing, but not 100% a deal breaker if it's not. Standard memory, not server for my Asus X570.
WTB 8 port or higher LSI HBA -
Message me what you got and price. Just looking for one or two cheap cards.
WTB Cheap 10gb Networking hardware -
2 or 3 SFP cards with modules to run fiber from pc to pc, or pc to an SFP switch. Intel preferred, but open to others. LMK what you have and price.
FOR SALE----------------
---------PC Components/Accessories----------
Asus P6T Deluxe V2 + I7 920 + 3x2GB DDR3 1600mhz - $95 shipped (Free shipping for west coast, half for east).
Been in my closet forever collecting dust. System worked perfectly when it was disassembled. Bit of nostalgia here, IO plate included, also have a Thermalright Ultra 120 Extreme that can be added for $10 for those that want to keep it era appropriate. Although I only have 3 of the fan clips out of the four, so can add one fan for sure, second might require some tinkering. Memory is a Tri kit of Mushkin 1600MHZ modules @ 7-8-7-20 timing. The CPU was OC'ed to 4ghz, not sure if it can go further, as I didn't really see the need to push it. Does not come in original packaging, as that box has been commandeered for other purposes.
MSI A75A-G55 + A4-3300 + 2x4GB 1600mhz - $60 Shipped (Free shipping for west coast, half for east).
Also collecting dust. FM2 platform combo with IO plate, and a A4-3300 dual core apu. The Ram being obviously overkill for this, but completes the combo. Crucial Baliistix Elite 2x4GB Modules, 8-8-8-24 at 1.5v. Thick beefy heat spreader. No cpu cooler.
---------WaterCooling---------- (Buy multiple, get a discount)
Bitspower Premium Reservoir Mount Deluxe White - $50 shipped.
Brand new, never used, box open. Very minor scuffs on some edges. Honestly, was shocked at how poorly bitspower packages this product, as there is not enough padding between the pieces to prevent any abrasion/nicks. Everything included (as well as mounting screws/tape), had two, used one, so up it goes.
16 X Barrow 16MM White compression fittings (hard tube) - $50 shipped (Free shipping for west coast, half for east).
Bought these to go hard tube, absolutely HATED hard tube with a passion, guess I'm more of a results over looks guy now-a-days. Brass fittings like the norm. My loss is your gain. cost me roughly 85 + tax/shipping. 11 of them are opened, five sealed, with a separate package of sealing rings as well, although the fittings come with a spare set already, so orings for days. Had coolant running in them for not even a day, as I found out the hard way that my pump orientation was off, so instead of rearranging my config and making a couple new tubes/bends, said f it in my frustration and just put my soft tube fittings and reverted...lol.
XSPC Chrome Rotary Fittings/Multiway - $ 50 shipped (Free shipping for west coast, half for east).
Brand new and never used, absolutely pristine. All chrome brass fittings. Includes 8x 90 Degree rotary, 8x 45 Degree rotary, and 3x 4 way splitters.
Hard tube bending/Cutting kit - $ 75 shipped (Free shipping for west coast, half for east).
Includes 2x Barrow bending kits, Barrow bending tool, Alphachool Saw for Acrylic/PETG, Alphacool holder/mount for tube cutting, and two items not pictured (Barrow manual chamfering tool, and silicone insert for 12MM ID tubing). Costs almost 100 before tax. Will reduce price if purchased with fittings. Shipping is the killer here as the barrow bending tool box is pretty big. If you buy the kit with fittings, will reduce the price more.
---------Misc Stuff----------
IOGear GTD733 Docking Station - $60 shipped (Free shipping for west coast, half for east).
5K, or dual 4k support, 15 watt power delivery over TB3. Comes with box and all cables. It's the silver one in the pic.
Super Slim PS3 - $65+ Shipping
My brothers console that he gave me years ago, been buried in the vault. Model is CECH-4001B, and has firmware 4.65 for the modders/jailbreakers out there. Not in the best condition I will admit, exterior is a bit banged up. Comes with Original Dualshock 3 Controller which is in great condition, and power cable. Comes with an old Fifa 14 my brother use to play, and Valkyria Chronicles (great game) from myself.
Playstation 4 Bundle (NON Pro) - $200 + shipping
Original launch CUH-1001A model, very little playtime. Honestly, would have to guess around 600 or so hours on it. So should have a long life to go, I am the original owner. Firmware version official 4.74, hasn't been turned on a long while, obviously by the FW version. Comes with original power and HDMI cable, as well as controller.
Games include:
Final Fantaxy XV Day One Edition
Destiny
Infamous Second Son
Bloodborne
The Order 1886
Until Dawn
The Last Of Us Remastered
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite
Injustice 2
Nintendo Wii U Complete set - $200 + shipping
Pretty much everything original, and I'm the original owner. VERY little use, Would say more no more than 200 hours. Comes with Console unit, Handheld unit (in amazing condition, screen is pretty much immaculate. Firmware version 5.4.0 (hasn't been turned on in a long time), everything is in great to pristine condition, with just the main console having a few scratches. Also comes with a Wii U Pro controller (few scratches on the bottom left from being in a drawer with other items, besides that excellent. Also comes with the Motion plus/Nunchuck controller, with protective rubber sleeve, motion sensor bar, and all original power adapters. I also have the original HDMI cable, but unfortunately it is falling apart, doesn't seem they made it to the standard of the other items, as it was zip tied in a cubby, and began to fall apart. Can include it if wanted, but honestly, with the protective shielding coming off, would probably just trash it. Also comes with Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros, and a sealed NintendoLand. Probably have better luck selling these on hardware swap or the reddit scene for console modding/jailbreaking. As they seem to be popular for homebrew, and have great emulation capabilities, with homebrew and retroarch, could play SNES/NES/DS/Sega Systems/Gameboy/N64/etc. Not too shabby considering it has a screen on the handheld portion and you can lay back and play the classics at a distance. But alas I don't have the time, or energy to invest/research to do so. So up it goes. Has not been modded whatsoever, so completely stock, which seems to be desired as from the quick read I've given, could get stuck down certain paths depending on how you mod it.
Hardware Includes :
Wii U Console
Wii U Gamepad
Official Wii U Sensor Bar
Official Wii Mote + Sleeve
Official Wii Nunchucks
Official Power Adapter
Official Wii U Pro Controller
3rd Party USB To Lan Adapter (made for Wii U)
Games Include :
Super Smash Bros
Mario Kart
Nintendoland (Sealed launch title)
Razer Panthera - $165+ shipping
Not sure why the price is so high at ebay for this, would of expected the price to come down over the years, buy it's listed for 300+ buy it now, and auctions hovering around 200 with lots of bids, and more than a day or so to go on them. So I guess 200 + shipping. I do not have the original box, so will have to purchase packaging and filler material to protect it on its journey. Guessing the pricing has to do with the Panthera version being more moddable. Everything is stock, original sanwa handle and sanwa switches, easy compartment to access the internals and change out anything you please. The newer Panthera Evo version uses cheaper non Sanwa switches, and isn't modder friendly. Probably explains the price difference on the newer cheaper variant. Great condition, very little use, put on some stickers as playing on my PC would give me Xbox button commands, so printed out some markers on a label printer, can easily take them off if requested, easy to remove, and won't leave residue. Have probably only used this for 200 hours or so. It is PC and PS3/PS4 compatible. Quick google search states PS5 also works.
---------------SOLD----------------
Zotac RTX 3080 Amp Holo FHR (Mem pads replaced with Gelid Extremes) + Warranty till June 2024 - SOLD!
AMD A6-9600 APU - SOLD!
OCZ Platinum DDR2 2x2GB 1066mhz memory - SOLD!
OCZ Gold DDR2 4x1GB 667mhz memory - SOLD!
Gigabyte H310M-A + I3 8300 + 2X4gb DDR 2400mhz- SOLD!
Blue Spark Blackout XLR Mic - SOLD!
Razer Tartarus V2 - SOLD!
Asus B350M-A + Ryzen 5 1600 - SOLD!
