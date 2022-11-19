WTB: 4x16GB DDR4 3600, 32GB(2x16) GSkill Trident Z Neo 3200, Dirt cheap Pixel 4XL/5, OP8T/9. AMD 2/3 Gen Ryzen

64GB of DDR4 3600. No specific vendor, no shiny lights required as it won't be seen, just a solid 4 sticks of 16GB DDR4 3600. Looking to spend in the 150 neighborhood for this one

1 32GB set (2x16GB) of GSkill Trident Z Neo 3200 (F4-3200C16D-32GTZN) to match a current set in my system now. No price in mind here, it's just going to transfer to a server when I replace this system

Android phone. Pixel 4XL or 5, Oneplus 8T, 9, Anything 100-150. Scratches are fine, visible wear, etc, just no cracks. It's going to be a wifi email and slack setup so I don't have to have work on my phone anymore. Their work profile is broken and I don't like it sitting there as it is.

Finally, if someone is looking to offload an Ryzen 2600, 3600, 3700, 3800, or 4600G/4700G with board and possibly memory (more the better), I'm looking for something as a combined set in the 200-400 range to replace a very well worn server setup that's showing it's age. It isn't the worst idling system in the world, but it's due for it's retirement and resale for cheap

Evening everyone,Looking for a few things to fill out some gaps.Heatware is under pyr02k1, Ebay as well.