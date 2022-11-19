WTB: 4x16GB DDR4 3600, 32GB(2x16) GSkill Trident Z Neo 3200, Dirt cheap Pixel 4XL/5, OP8T/9. AMD 2/3 Gen Ryzen

Evening everyone,
Looking for a few things to fill out some gaps.
Looking for a few things to fill out some gaps.
- 64GB of DDR4 3600. No specific vendor, no shiny lights required as it won't be seen, just a solid 4 sticks of 16GB DDR4 3600. Looking to spend in the 150 neighborhood for this one
- 1 32GB set (2x16GB) of GSkill Trident Z Neo 3200 (F4-3200C16D-32GTZN) to match a current set in my system now. No price in mind here, it's just going to transfer to a server when I replace this system
- Android phone. Pixel 4XL or 5, Oneplus 8T, 9, Anything 100-150. Scratches are fine, visible wear, etc, just no cracks. It's going to be a wifi email and slack setup so I don't have to have work on my phone anymore. Their work profile is broken and I don't like it sitting there as it is.
- Finally, if someone is looking to offload an Ryzen 2600, 3600, 3700, 3800, or 4600G/4700G with board and possibly memory (more the better), I'm looking for something as a combined set in the 200-400 range to replace a very well worn server setup that's showing it's age. It isn't the worst idling system in the world, but it's due for it's retirement and resale for cheap