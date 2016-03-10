WTB: 4X 4gb sticks of DDR2 desktop ram

Fastvan67
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2006
- Messages
- 1,342
As the title states, looking for DDR2 desktop ram. Intel system
Also possibly 4x 2gb sticks of DDR2 desktop ram.. Intel system
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Paypal, Venmo & Money Orders Only
Heat: Fastvan67
eBay: Fastvan (over 5500 positive feedback)
Paypal: Yeawellso AT aol.com
Also possibly 4x 2gb sticks of DDR2 desktop ram.. Intel system
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Paypal, Venmo & Money Orders Only
Heat: Fastvan67
eBay: Fastvan (over 5500 positive feedback)
Paypal: Yeawellso AT aol.com
Last edited: