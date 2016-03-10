WTB: 4X 4gb sticks of DDR2 desktop ram

Fastvan67

Fastvan67

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
1,342
As the title states, looking for DDR2 desktop ram. Intel system
Also possibly 4x 2gb sticks of DDR2 desktop ram.. Intel system
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Paypal, Venmo & Money Orders Only
Heat: Fastvan67
eBay: Fastvan (over 5500 positive feedback)
Paypal: Yeawellso AT aol.com
 
Last edited:
Fastvan67

Fastvan67

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
1,342
Sorry. Not any more. I have some on order though. Were you looking for single or dual purpose cutter?
 
J

Jawadali

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2003
Messages
1,351
I didn't have preference, as long as it could cut a micro SIM to a Nano SIM.

I was anticipating getting a phone that required a Nano SIM, but that may not end up being the case. I was mainly curious, since you had a lot of other Phone/SIM accessories.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
android noosy on the go otg ugreen
Top