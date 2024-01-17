WTB: 4TB Samsung / WD NVMEs (x2)

Hi all - looking for a couple 4TB NVME SSDs for my son's rig. Dude is eating my 2TB NVME SSDs alive with his 80-95% capacity. He installs games like crazy. If you have a 4TB NVME SSD from a reputable brand (Samsung / WD preferred) great - bonus for SN850X or 990 Pro. Message me what you have, condition, and price. Thanks!
EDIT: fully willing to buy retail just doing a check here in case anyone has a deal they bought in the past couple of months that they didn't end up using!
EDIT: fully willing to buy retail just doing a check here in case anyone has a deal they bought in the past couple of months that they didn't end up using!