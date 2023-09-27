WTB - 4790K

nothing4free
Hello, thank you in advance.
I am trying to help my neighbor find a cheap replacement. I confirmed that his CPU is dead (tested with CPU from different PC).
He has a Z87-pro so I figure the fastest CPU would me 4790K. I don't have any spare that old or I would have given it to him. He is trying to save money so he is not looking to upgrade.
If anyone has a 4790K or similar that they can donate or sell for cheap, please let me know.
