WTB 4790K UNDER $100.00 and cheap web cam

N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,799
That was an easy title.
Trying to stretch a 4670k just a little farther.
Don't need cooler. Seller must have HEAT.
Will trade the old CPU if any interest
ALSO WTB inexpensive web cam but must have a good picture. These things are only about $20.00 on line but would rather find a used one of better quality for the same price.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top