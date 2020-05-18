WTB 4790K UNDER $100.00 and cheap web cam

That was an easy title.
Trying to stretch a 4670k just a little farther.
Don't need cooler. Seller must have HEAT.
Will trade the old CPU if any interest
ALSO WTB inexpensive web cam but must have a good picture. These things are only about $20.00 on line but would rather find a used one of better quality for the same price.
Trying to stretch a 4670k just a little farther.
Don't need cooler. Seller must have HEAT.
Will trade the old CPU if any interest
ALSO WTB inexpensive web cam but must have a good picture. These things are only about $20.00 on line but would rather find a used one of better quality for the same price.
Last edited: