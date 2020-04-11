WTB: 450+W power supply

Halon

Halon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
358
Thanks to geforce man and bleeblak8 for the RAM and case, respectively. I've realized I also need an ATX power supply. Let me know what you have. Thank you.

Edit: Bought RAM from geforce man. Still looking for a good case. Weird colors, dated vintage, or strange design are perks, not disqualifiers!

In light of quarantine I’ve gotten an itch to slap together a PC for fun. However, I don’t have a spare case and it looks like I must have given away the last of my DDR3. Let me know what you have. The case does not to be modern or sexy, just complete - no missing side panels, as I have two kids and two cats. Thanks!
 
Last edited:
T

The Realyst

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 14, 2003
Messages
240
Oh man. You're in Dallas too? I have two cases. A full tower ATX tower and MicroATX case. Would love to part with at least one of them and clear up some space. The full ATX case is a Thermaltake Overseer RX-I. Just image, all the blue parts are red. Very used, but good condition and I have all parts. Option two is a Silverstone SG10 MicroATX Case. It's essential brand new. It's in box, but never really used. Been sitting for a few years now. Thought I would actually use it, but I just never did. Let me know if you're interested. I live on the Garland/Richardson border.
 
Halon

Halon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
358
The Realyst said:
Oh man. You're in Dallas too? I have two cases. A full tower ATX tower and MicroATX case. Would love to part with at least one of them and clear up some space. The full ATX case is a Thermaltake Overseer RX-I. Just image, all the blue parts are red. Very used, but good condition and I have all parts. Option two is a Silverstone SG10 MicroATX Case. It's essential brand new. It's in box, but never really used. Been sitting for a few years now. Thought I would actually use it, but I just never did. Let me know if you're interested. I live on the Garland/Richardson border.
Click to expand...
I’m in Richardson myself. The Silverstone isn’t big enough for the motherboard I have, but that behemoth is kinda tempting. It might be too tall for the space I have available, but how much would you want for it?
 
Halon

Halon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
358
Bump - nabbed a case and RAM. Realized I also need a power supply... Let me know what you've got!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top