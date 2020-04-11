WTB: 450+W power supply

Halon
Thanks to geforce man and bleeblak8 for the RAM and case, respectively. I've realized I also need an ATX power supply. Let me know what you have. Thank you.
Edit: Bought RAM from geforce man. Still looking for a good case. Weird colors, dated vintage, or strange design are perks, not disqualifiers!
In light of quarantine I’ve gotten an itch to slap together a PC for fun. However, I don’t have a spare case and it looks like I must have given away the last of my DDR3. Let me know what you have. The case does not to be modern or sexy, just complete - no missing side panels, as I have two kids and two cats. Thanks!
