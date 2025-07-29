  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: 4 matching DDR4 sticks

H

Haswellbeast

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 5, 2025
Messages
458
It does not need to be anything special, but I am planning to buy an X99 system off another guy in this forumn, but I do not have 4 sticks of ram. Capacity is basically a non-issue, since it seems to most common size (8gb per stick) still gives me 32GB, more than plenty. I would prefer dual rank, (2rx8), but also, if you are willing to sell 8 single rank sticks at a good enough price, I would also be interested.

Thank you
 
