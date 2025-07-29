  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTB: 4 matching DDR4 sticks-found for now

Status
Not open for further replies.
H

Haswellbeast

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 5, 2025
Messages
462
It does not need to be anything special, but I am planning to buy an X99 system off another guy in this forumn, but I do not have 4 sticks of ram. Capacity is basically a non-issue, since it seems to most common size (8gb per stick) still gives me 32GB, more than plenty. I would prefer dual rank, (2rx8), but also, if you are willing to sell 8 single rank sticks at a good enough price, I would also be interested.

Thank you
 
If you run a Xeon I believe the mem controller is on cpu so you can use registered ram. I should list my old x99 up fs too come to think of it.
 
I did it on my old x58 and I thought I tried it on x99 but I can’t be certain as that’s been a while ago.

Edit:
AI Overview

X99 motherboards, particularly workstation models, can support registered (also known as buffered) ECC RAM. While not always officially supported, many X99 boards, especially those from ASUS and ASRock, work well with registered ECC memory. However, some users have reported issues with specific brands like Gigabyte and MSI.
 
Gillbot said:
I did it on my old x58 and I thought I tried it on x99 but I can’t be certain as that’s been a while ago.

Edit:
AI Overview

X99 motherboards, particularly workstation models, can support registered (also known as buffered) ECC RAM. While not always officially supported, many X99 boards, especially those from ASUS and ASRock, work well with registered ECC memory. However, some users have reported issues with specific brands like Gigabyte and MSI.
Click to expand...
Okay, I mean, ecc is so damn cheap that it wouldn't cost that much to test.
 
Running a low power xeon on an X99 deluxe with 4x32 2133 ecc memory for truenas, humming along. As long as you have a xeon chip, should be fine. Don't think it works with the standard consumer x99 chips though.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top