WTB: 4 matching DDR4 sticks-found for now

Haswellbeast
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2025
- Messages
- 462
It does not need to be anything special, but I am planning to buy an X99 system off another guy in this forumn, but I do not have 4 sticks of ram. Capacity is basically a non-issue, since it seems to most common size (8gb per stick) still gives me 32GB, more than plenty. I would prefer dual rank, (2rx8), but also, if you are willing to sell 8 single rank sticks at a good enough price, I would also be interested.
Thank you
Thank you