WTB: 3rd gen EPYC (Milan) 24+ cores, Supermicro H12SSL (any version, must fit EATX), either 16GB*8 or 32GB*8 Compatible Registered DDR4

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
37,865
Hey all,

I might finally be pulling the trigger on the LONG overdue server upgrade.

I'm tired of dealing with potentially scummy sellers on eBay, so I decided I might as well at least ask here first to see if anyone is getting rid of what I am looking for.

If that is you, let me know!

Not sure if anyone uses Heatware anymore, but this is me.
 
killer server platform. good luck with your search.

if you can't find one here and you do end up going to ebay i can refer you to the seller i got my Milan from, PM me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top