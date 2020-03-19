WTB: 3D print jobs

I‘d like to print an enclosure for a 7” inch LCD screen, and a few small cases/accessories for other things. Please let me know if you have any questions.
I'm looking to print the following:
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:955511 (button panel not needed from this one)
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:3180495 (button panel for the case)
some small items - If you have more time but not required:
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4081781 (doesn't have to be a high quality print for this one)
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:1128026
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2441212
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2836821
Thanks!
I'm looking to print the following:
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:955511 (button panel not needed from this one)
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:3180495 (button panel for the case)
some small items - If you have more time but not required:
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4081781 (doesn't have to be a high quality print for this one)
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:1128026
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2441212
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2836821
Thanks!