[WTB] 3700X, 2x16GB DDR4 3200mhz+, 1TB SSD, Aorus/Crosshair X570 mobo

Good morning [H]

Looking to build a Ryzen system! Looking ideally for someone with an X570 setup they are looking to sell as a combination but I am also interested in individual pieces.

For motherboard, looking for Gigabyte Aorus and Asus Crosshair 8 models, preferably with most of the retail components.

Also looking for SSDs, 1TB size for laptop/PS4 etc. if you have an M.2 or NVME I'm also interested.

Paypal verified and payment is instant. Heatware under my previous nickname d3v0 15-0-0 and Overclock.net trader rating of 63-0-0
 
