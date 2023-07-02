WTB: 32GB DDR4 3600+, Local 6800 XT

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
PMed you.Do you have a approx budget? What the method of payment? I think I close to everything, even have the Monitor and a box to ship it in.
LMK.
pmI don't know if this is coincidental, but I have pretty much the components you want, except no m.2 drive and my TUF Plus WIFI only, not Pro.
I have the case you specified as well. The thing is, though, the case may be a little expensive to ship. But if you want the combo, I can let it go. Price can be negotiable. LMK.
That's out of my price range, thanks thoughGot a brand new and sealed:
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
64GB (2pk of 2x16GB) G.Skill FlareX5 DDR5-6000 CL30
It's been sitting around and I lost interested in it.
$450 shipped
Have you kept an eye on slickdeals? WD 850x for $90, B&H photo, WD site, or Newegg (currently on back order if you must have that one) other brands though all in the $100 range or less, chances are that's as cheap as you're going to get for 2TB for the time being.SSD: 2TB Gen4 NVME preferred but flexible - Hynix, Crucial P series, WD 850 or