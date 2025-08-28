  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: 30XX GTX NVidia GPU and 120mm Radiator

4

402blownstroker

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - Nov. 2012
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
3,250
Looking for the following items. Dont have to be in perfect cosmetic condition, but need to be fully operational.

1) NVidia 30XX series GPU. Bonus points if it has a water cooling block installed.
2) 120mm dual radiator. Could also be interested in (2) single 120mm radiators.

Have cash in hand ready to go.
 
