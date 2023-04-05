WTB: 3090 or 3090 Ti

1337Goat

1337Goat

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
688
Hey there,

I'm looking for any brand of RTX 3090 or 3090 Ti, with my max price for the RTX 3090 being $710 shipped, and the Ti being $810 shipped.
Good-condition OC models can have a $20 price bump to $730/830.

Let me know if you've got what I need. Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top