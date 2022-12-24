WTB:3080Ti Founders Editon

Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
890
Hello all been on the hunt for the last piece of this 5800x3D Ghost S1 Build but cant seem to find these anymore at reasonable prices i seen a few on bestbuy.ca for $1199 but missed it by a day >< checked Ebay $2000+ even though sold listings show $700-$900 scalpers and or others thinking they can charge what they want no matter market conditions.

looking to spend $700 CAD to $900 CAD thank you all in advance been waiting to Finish this build but am patient to keep searching to see if can get this used.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top