WTB:3080Ti Founders Editon

Hello all been on the hunt for the last piece of this 5800x3D Ghost S1 Build but cant seem to find these anymore at reasonable prices i seen a few on bestbuy.ca for $1199 but missed it by a day >< checked Ebay $2000+ even though sold listings show $700-$900 scalpers and or others thinking they can charge what they want no matter market conditions.



looking to spend $700 CAD to $900 CAD thank you all in advance been waiting to Finish this build but am patient to keep searching to see if can get this used.