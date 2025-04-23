Wtb: 3060/3070/4060ti/7800 or the like

SunnyD
One of my older kids is looking to put together a rig. I've offered up some of my parts as I have an upgrade waiting in the wings. He still needs an "affordable" video card, so I'm checking the used market to see what's available.
The starting point would be a 3060 if it's cheap, but he'd be okay with high end models if the price is right.
Keep in mind this is for my kid who's income is a low end food service job. He's not made of money and I'm not the one paying - so keep that in mind when you offer something up please.
