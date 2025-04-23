  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Wtb: 3060/3070/4060ti/7800 or the like

SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,322
One of my older kids is looking to put together a rig. I've offered up some of my parts as I have an upgrade waiting in the wings. He still needs an "affordable" video card, so I'm checking the used market to see what's available.

The starting point would be a 3060 if it's cheap, but he'd be okay with high end models if the price is right.

Keep in mind this is for my kid who's income is a low end food service job. He's not made of money and I'm not the one paying - so keep that in mind when you offer something up please.
 
