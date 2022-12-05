WTB: 3 external (USB) HD (small, used, cheap garbage basically - but not flash thumbdrives)

I have a need for 3 external USB drives - 128G is good enough - but they cannot be your traditional thumbstick (honestly prefer old crappy spinning rust for this). They're boot drives for server OSes that store logs, and experience shows they kill thumb drives - that being said, they don't need to perform at ~all~ as the actual workloads run off of Optane/NVMe/SAS, I just can't attach an internal ~boot~ drive.



If you've got old ones lying around - 4400 RPM, 5400 RPM, USB2 SSD that's not worth keeping... let me know. Heatware under Lopoetve, I'm 2FA enabled. Figured I'd check here before digging into what microcenter/amazon has to avoid any chinese garbage fakes.