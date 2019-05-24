WTB 3.5" IDE HDD(s) & DDR4 3600 Hynix CJR kit [G.skill Sniper X].. WTS Corsair K70 MX BLUE

WTB

16GB or 32GB kit (2x8GB or 2x16GB) G.SKILL SNIPER X DDR4 3600 (hynix CJR).

ALSO NEED 3.5" IDE HARD DRIVE(S) IN WORKING ORDER 150-500GB. MUST BE IDE, NO ADAPTERS . JUST NEED ONE OR TWO. LEAVE PRICE SHIPPED TO 28562!

FOR SALE

Corsair Gaming K70 Mechanical Keyboard



$55 shipped

SOLD

i7-4790K + Asus Z97-Pro Wifi-AC + Team Xtreem DDR3 2400 16GB (2x8GB) - sold to Beaflag VonRathburg

Vega 64 + Bykski Block - SOLD

Sennheiser Game Zero - SOLD

Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard - DAMAGED. $20 SHIPPED AS IS. -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Corsair AF120 Quiet Edition -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

6x Alphacool Eiszyklon Aurora RGB - 1100rpm + Alphacool EIS-Matrix Aurora Controller - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Cybernet ZPC-H6 All in one PC - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER

Z77E-ITX - SOLD TO VAPER1000

RMA EVGA 980Ti - SOLD TO weuntouchable

(MX blue, red LEDs, very sturdy brushed aluminum chassis). Very lightly used, looks pretty much new to me, he replaced it after only owning it for a month or two because he wanted full RGB... Comes with palm rest, keycap puller, and a handful of extra keycaps for some of the 'gaming' keys, shipping in the box for the newer k70 RGB.---------------------------MISC STUFF:UGT-PC341 BNIB USB 3.0 PCI-e Host Card $15 shippedNOTE: I'll leave all original pictures of sold items attached in the case of issues/dispute. They're visible at the bottom of the post.3770 -Heat: Be sure to exchange feedback with me!! I'm also 100% positive on ebay and overclock.net if you need more 'cred'.geriatrictomato on ebay, 100% positive lifetime feedback buying and selling..