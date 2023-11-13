WTB 3.5" HDD's 12TB at least ( need 4 or more) Internal drives

Obviously drives need to be tested with no errors and good SMART
I need at least 4 matching for RAID 10 but I can go for 6 if the price is good
need 12 TB at least but of course I'll take bigger sizes
I dont want anything that requires more than SATA cable / power cable..I dont want to jump/mask pins
Please make sure they are identical drives ( brand/model/size)
PM
