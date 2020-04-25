WTB: 2x8gb ddr4 RGB

A

an51r

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
485
As the title states PayPal ready for the following-

1. Low profile GPU gt 1030/ gtx 1050/ gtx 1650
2. Nvme M.2. SSd 256-512gb
3. 2x8gb DDR4 prefer RGB but open to whatever.
4. Dell 330w ac adapter
5. Atx pin tool

Thanks for reading lemme know what you got, heat is under my username. For quick reply email me @ austins.hollis@gmail.com
 
Pm replied

Looks like I found the ssd and Video card. Changing thread title to RAM only. Thanks everyone so far!
 
