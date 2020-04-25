WTB: 2x8gb ddr4 RGB

As the title states PayPal ready for the following-
1. Low profile GPU gt 1030/ gtx 1050/ gtx 1650
2. Nvme M.2. SSd 256-512gb
3. 2x8gb DDR4 prefer RGB but open to whatever.
4. Dell 330w ac adapter
5. Atx pin tool
Thanks for reading lemme know what you got, heat is under my username. For quick reply email me @ austins.hollis@gmail.com
1. Low profile GPU gt 1030/ gtx 1050/ gtx 1650
2. Nvme M.2. SSd 256-512gb
3. 2x8gb DDR4 prefer RGB but open to whatever.
4. Dell 330w ac adapter
5. Atx pin tool
Thanks for reading lemme know what you got, heat is under my username. For quick reply email me @ austins.hollis@gmail.com