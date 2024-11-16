WTB - 2x 24gb GPUs - 2x of: RTX 3090, 3090 Ti, A5000, A4500, or Titan RTXs

Ideally looking for 2x of either: RTX 3090 3090 Ti RTX A5000

Might consider: 1x RTX A6000 1-2x RTX 8000 2x Titan RTXs 2x A4500



Probably a long shot, but I’m looking to buy a matched set of 2x 24gb GPUs.I’ve gotten into LLMs and training over the past few years - spent some money renting (cloud) GPUs. Watching ‘the meter run’ while you learn and play around does not feel great. Then I built a franken-rig with some mismatched GPUs and several A4000s. Also not a great experience. So I want a matched set that gets me at least 48gb vram to cut out the jank/BS of my current setup. These would be going into a loop, so bonus points if you already have waterblocks (but not necessary).I have PayPal, some heat, and 20 years of eBay feedback. Price I’m willing to pay will vary greatly depending on specific cards, let me know what you have and we’ll talk. Might also consider trades / partial trades if you are interested in the A4000s.-----------------------------------EDIT: Updated the list of what I'm looking for, no longer in the market for any Turing (20-series)for the RTX 8000(s) or Titan RTXs - too many trade-offs vs Ampere for the money.