WTB: 256 m.2 sad, low profile gpu, 2x8gb ddr4

A

an51r

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
484
As the title states PayPal ready for the following-

1. Low profile GPU gt 1030/ gtx 1050/ gtx 1650
2. Nvme M.2. SSd 256-512gb
3. 2x8gb DDR4 prefer RGB but open to whatever.
4. Dell 330w ac adapter
5. Atx pin tool

Thanks for reading lemme know what you got, heat is under my username. For quick reply email me @ austins.hollis@gmail.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top