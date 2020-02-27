WTB 24port gig POE

harbingerofdoom
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2007
- Messages
- 773
prefer unifi if its at a reasonable price but any gigabit 24port POE will do as long as there are no bad ports on it.
Those HP switches are a very good deal if you don't need a managed box.There's usually some solid deals on Ubiquiti stuff in the CDW Outlet. Looks like there's 3x 24port poe switches there now:
https://www.cdw.com/search/?key=ubiquiti&outlet=1&searchscope=all&sr=1&SortBy=PriceAsc&maxrecords=72
If brand doesn't matter, here's an HP with a lifetime warranty and poe+ for $67+shipping in the outlet:
https://www.cdw.com/product/hp-1420-24g-switch-bstk/5920729?pfm=srh
https://www.cdw.com/product/hp-1420-24g-switch-bstk/5920726?pfm=srh