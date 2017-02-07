WTB: 2200G

F

Furious_Styles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
1,621
Looking for an AMD 2200g.




----







I accept PP, Zelle, and US P.O. money orders.

Services I offer:

Motherboard Pin or bios repair: Can repair damaged sockets, PM me for details.

--------------------------------
SOLD...
Zotac GTX 1070
Coolermaster case
Noctua NH-D14
CM 212 Evo
MSI 2080 ti gaming x trio
-------------------------------

Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 88-0-0
 
Last edited:
W

Waveforme

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2006
Messages
511
Where were all these 3770k's hiding when I was looking for one ??? I was forced to get a 6700k.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,158
Yup, I ended up buying a 3770 because the K was hard to find and spendy.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,158
Furious_Styles said:
Too bad. The K's are terrific when paired with a good HSF. I'm still using one for my PC and maybe will get a Ryzen upgrade later this year. But even @ 1440p I have felt no pressure to upgrade.
Click to expand...
Yup. I was going to replace it just because but this was a budget used build and I am at that point where I should consider upgrading to something later rather than dump more $$ into it.
 
K

Kainzo

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2009
Messages
832
I'm interested in the 1070 but the price point is a bit out of my league. You taking offers?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top