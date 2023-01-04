WTB: 2080ti stock air cooler, preferably a 3 fan setup (would consider 2 fan setup)

Long story short, I recently purchased a 2080ti with a blower cooler knowing the cooler was going to suck (for me).



So my options are:



1) Find someone who has a reference board 2080ti that upgraded to liquid cooling that has the stock air cooler collecting dust they'd be willing to sell

2) Put my Kraken G12 and 120mm AIO on it and run with it (my failsafe option)



Looks wise, and realistically what I'd need vs going "custom", I'd prefer a nice EVGA, ASUS, etc 2-3 fan cooler. Sure, the NZXT option would perform a bit better but it's look are...an acquired taste.



Anywho, looking for someone with a 2080ti that upgraded from the stock aftermarket cooler to a nice custom liquid cooling setup that has the stock cooler sitting on shelf doing nothing they'd be willing to sell.



HMU with what you have and what you'd like for it and we can go from there. The only requirement is that the board it came off of needs to be a reference design (I can try to confirm if it's a reference board or not, just lmk what you have).



Thanks!!