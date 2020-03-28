WTB: 2080/2070 Super | Your old WC parts (fittings, tubing, res.)

I have both options in 12mm rigid and 1/2 soft. Also have a bare d5 pump or pump with EK xres top non RGB (needs pump top orings, insert if you want it, locking ring, and the EK mount). Also have a 250ml res that needs a deep cleaning (came in a bundle with the pump and I had no use for the res or pump will need an EK top for the res)Barrow adapters and extenders with 1 Barrow Compression and 8 Corsair compressions. Most are still sealed and the open ones have never seen water.BP 12mm multilink fittings x 16 Got in a bundle of BP fittings and adapters from a guy that was in the business for 15 years and was getting out. I went soft so have no use for these. Was told they never saw water and only a few were test fit. Some may have a bit of scratching or so from being shipped and stored all together in a bag. I can dig through and inspect them all taking photos of any I notice any paint flaws on. All o-rings look good and intact.Primochill D5 pwm pump250ml EK resI can get a photo of the Xres pump top if needed but it looks like the hunk of black delrin that is between the pump and res in this photo. (says in and out on it) I converted to the RGB top hence why I don't have the o-rings for the top anymore nor the insert as they are being used. Same goes for the res top.