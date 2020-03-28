WTB: 2080/2070 Super | Your old WC parts (fittings of all kinds, tubing, res.)

viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,598
Looking for a 2080 or 2070 Super. Have a 5700 XT with Morpheus II cooler for partial trade if desired. Send me your price.

For watercooling, I'm looking for any sets of fittings and a reservoir. May also be interested in a 240/360+ radiator. Please list dimensions of fittings (and if for rigid or flexible) or tubing in your message.
 
