WTB: 2080/2070 Super | Your old WC parts (fittings of all kinds, tubing, res.)

Looking for a 2080 or 2070 Super. Have a 5700 XT with Morpheus II cooler for partial trade if desired. Send me your price.
For watercooling, I'm looking for any sets of fittings and a reservoir. May also be interested in a 240/360+ radiator. Please list dimensions of fittings (and if for rigid or flexible) or tubing in your message.
