[WTB] 2 Smartphones up to 400$+ each || OnePlus 7 Pro

Tetsu

Tetsu

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 24, 2016
Messages
289
Looking to buy 2 smartphones.

Budget is up to 400$ for each. Could stretch it a bit for a good offer.

Also looking for OnePlus 7 Pro. Can be 5G Sprint or other variant but must be unlocked for all GSM carrier use.

Condition - good or better. All OEM accessories are welcome.
Must be GSM unlocked or unlockable.

Shoot here or via PM.

Thanks!
 
Last edited:
C

Cecil

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 17, 2009
Messages
4,732
Let me know if a OnePlus 6t would work and I'll look into having it unlocked. It's a T-Mobile 128gb variant.
 
Tetsu

Tetsu

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 24, 2016
Messages
289
Cecil said:
Let me know if a OnePlus 6t would work and I'll look into having it unlocked. It's a T-Mobile 128gb variant.
Click to expand...
Hey, we've had a conversation before.
If you'd have it unlocked, let me know, we will work something out.
Thanks!
 
G

groebuck

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2000
Messages
2,499
sorry I meant - att/tmo OR Verizon - a lot of phones are either or - basically GSM unlocked or do you need it to work with Verizon?
 
Tetsu

Tetsu

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 24, 2016
Messages
289
groebuck said:
sorry I meant - att/tmo OR Verizon - a lot of phones are either or - basically GSM unlocked or do you need it to work with Verizon?
Click to expand...
Thanks for clarification.
I would need it GSM unlocked. I won't use it on Verizon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top