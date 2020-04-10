[WTB] 2 Smartphones up to 400$+ each AND OnePlus 7/7T Pro Blue

Tetsu
Tetsu
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2016
- Messages
- 292
Looking to buy 2 smartphones.
Budget is up to 400$ for each. Could stretch it a bit for a good offer.
Also looking for OnePlus 7/7T Pro | Blue color.
7 Pro - 8GB(or 12) RAM version.
Condition - very good or better.
All OEM accessories are welcome.
Must be GSM unlocked or unlockable.
Shoot here or via PM.
*HeatWare in signature*
Thanks!
