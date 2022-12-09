Wtb: 2.5gb unmanaged switch

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 5,763
Heatware should be in my sig, 99+ all positive.
Looking for a cheap affordable 2.5 gbe switch for home use. Doesn’t need to be enterprise grade. Doing a slow upgrade.
3+ ports is all I need. Looking for something that’s cheaper than what I can find on eBay used or Amazon. Let’s say $30-60?
Pm me if you have something sitting unused. Thanks,
