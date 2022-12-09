Wtb: 2.5gb unmanaged switch

Dreamerbydesign

Heatware should be in my sig, 99+ all positive.

Looking for a cheap affordable 2.5 gbe switch for home use. Doesn’t need to be enterprise grade. Doing a slow upgrade.

3+ ports is all I need. Looking for something that’s cheaper than what I can find on eBay used or Amazon. Let’s say $30-60?

Pm me if you have something sitting unused. Thanks,
 
dbwillis

dbwillis

TrendNets are doing good for me, have a TRENDnet TPE-TG380 8-Port 2.5G PoE+ and love it
 
